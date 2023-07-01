Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 678.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $245.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.96. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The firm has a market cap of $126.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CAT. UBS Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.42.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

