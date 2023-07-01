CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Short Interest Down 46.7% in June

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the May 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CB Scientific Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of CBSC stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.16. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,667. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17. CB Scientific has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.30.
CB Scientific Company Profile
