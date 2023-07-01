CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Short Interest Down 46.7% in June

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the May 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CB Scientific Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of CBSC stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.16. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,667. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17. CB Scientific has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.30.

CB Scientific Company Profile

CB Scientific, Inc, through its US and international subsidiaries, provides innovative products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. Our FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, provide improved compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms as well as more accurate information for physicians.

