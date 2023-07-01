Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CELH. UBS Group lifted their target price on Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Celsius from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Celsius from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $50,000,040.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,980,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,876,814.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Celsius news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $50,000,040.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,980,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,876,814.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $2,440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,527.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 888,109 shares of company stock valued at $102,736,557. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Celsius by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CELH opened at $149.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of -64.58 and a beta of 1.81. Celsius has a 12 month low of $63.64 and a 12 month high of $153.94.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $259.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.58 million. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

