Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Short Interest Update

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 93.3% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:CET traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $36.51. 10,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,895. Central Securities has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $38.57.
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.6%.
Central Securities Corp. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in equity securities. It also invests in money market funds and U.S. treasury bills. The firm employs long term investment strategy to make its investments. Central Securities Corp. was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.
