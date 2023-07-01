Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Short Interest Update

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 93.3% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Central Securities Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CET traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $36.51. 10,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,895. Central Securities has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $38.57.

Central Securities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

Institutional Trading of Central Securities

About Central Securities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CET. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,215,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Securities by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 205,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,851,000 after acquiring an additional 48,406 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Securities by 275.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 23,969 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the first quarter worth approximately $704,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in Central Securities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Securities Corp. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in equity securities. It also invests in money market funds and U.S. treasury bills. The firm employs long term investment strategy to make its investments. Central Securities Corp. was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

