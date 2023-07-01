Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 982 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $133.81 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.23 and its 200 day moving average is $132.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $121.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.92, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 337.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.