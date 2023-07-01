Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Acquired by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Chemed makes up about 1.9% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Chemed worth $12,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chemed by 13.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Chemed by 7.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 6.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chemed by 495.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHE traded up $5.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $541.67. The company had a trading volume of 64,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,939. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $430.16 and a 52 week high of $570.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $544.54 and its 200 day moving average is $526.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $560.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.18 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 11.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total transaction of $718,652.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,997.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total transaction of $718,652.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,997.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total transaction of $2,197,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,571 shares in the company, valued at $65,685,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,624 shares of company stock worth $3,076,019. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CHE. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Chemed Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

See Also

