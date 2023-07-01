Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Short Interest Up 84.3% in June

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,600 shares, a growth of 84.3% from the May 31st total of 130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CGIFF shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CGIFF remained flat at $6.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.43. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $7.64.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through two segments, Sulphur and Water Chemicals (SWC) and Electrochemicals (EC). The SWC segment markets, removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

