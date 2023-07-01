Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Purchased by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,267 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,829 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.13% of Cheniere Energy worth $49,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 684 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.36. 1,733,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.29 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 13,004.16% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.