Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) COO Sells $231,553.00 in Stock

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) COO Jeffery S. Sylvester sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $231,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,950.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $118.97 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $105.79 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.67.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.06. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $218.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.11%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPK. Guggenheim raised their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Utilities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth $18,219,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 392,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,406,000 after acquiring an additional 127,113 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 614,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,659,000 after acquiring an additional 104,036 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 37.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,546,000 after acquiring an additional 70,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $6,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

