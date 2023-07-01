China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 145.5% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

China Mengniu Dairy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CIADY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,693. China Mengniu Dairy has a one year low of $31.92 and a one year high of $50.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.18.

China Mengniu Dairy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from China Mengniu Dairy’s previous dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

About China Mengniu Dairy

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment offers ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, yogurt, and fresh milk.

