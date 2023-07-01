CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,400 shares, a growth of 107.5% from the May 31st total of 72,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 155,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of CINT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.27. 111,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,600. CI&T has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.85.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. CI&T had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $117.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CI&T will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CINT. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CI&T in the third quarter worth $95,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in CI&T in the second quarter worth $118,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CI&T in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CI&T in the second quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CI&T in the second quarter worth $192,000. 10.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CINT shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CI&T from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CI&T from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CI&T from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

