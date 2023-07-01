CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Lifted to “Hold” at Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.42) target price on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

CMCX opened at GBX 153.80 ($1.96) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of £430.36 million, a P/E ratio of 1,025.33 and a beta of 0.54. CMC Markets has a 52 week low of GBX 147 ($1.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 317 ($4.03). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 173.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 206.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This is an increase from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a yield of 2.3%. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 4,666.67%.

In other news, insider Euan Marshall acquired 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £298.48 ($379.50). In related news, insider David Fineberg bought 168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £299.04 ($380.22). Also, insider Euan Marshall bought 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of £298.48 ($379.50). Insiders have bought a total of 512 shares of company stock worth $90,172 in the last three months. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

