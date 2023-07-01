Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 237.9% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,209. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

