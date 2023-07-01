Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

RQI stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.94. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $16.19.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 20.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

