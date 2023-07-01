Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 1st. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market cap of $1.28 billion and $5.94 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be bought for about $2,002.31 or 0.06551459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

