Coliseum Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MITAU) Trading Down 4.6%

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MITAU – Free Report) shares fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.41 and last traded at $10.41. 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 9,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.24.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MITAU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

