CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Short Interest Update

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the May 31st total of 24,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $8.16. 4,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $13.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.55.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 2,519.52% and a negative return on equity of 48.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on CollPlant Biotechnologies from $26.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLGN. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

