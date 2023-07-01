Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Hovde Group

Hovde Group upgraded shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CBU has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Community Bank System from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.00.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.65. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $44.26 and a 52-week high of $72.86.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $124.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.75 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 12.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Community Bank System will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Bank System

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

