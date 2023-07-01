COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) Shares Down 0.5%

COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C – Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.97 and last traded at $3.97. 4,747 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 51,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

COMPANHIA ENERG/S Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.45.

About COMPANHIA ENERG/S

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 117 hydroelectric, thermoelectric, and wind plants with an installed capacity of 5.7 GW; 38 substations and 4,927 km of transmission lines; and 529,873 km of distribution networks and 17,301 km of distribution lines.

