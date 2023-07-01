Comparing ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) and CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) and ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CareTrust REIT and ARMOUR Residential REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareTrust REIT $196.13 million 10.07 -$7.51 million $0.56 35.45 ARMOUR Residential REIT $228.43 million 4.56 -$229.93 million ($1.46) -3.65

CareTrust REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ARMOUR Residential REIT. ARMOUR Residential REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CareTrust REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareTrust REIT 0 2 1 1 2.75 ARMOUR Residential REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CareTrust REIT and ARMOUR Residential REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.79%. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.19%. Given CareTrust REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CareTrust REIT is more favorable than ARMOUR Residential REIT.

Dividends

CareTrust REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. ARMOUR Residential REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.0%. CareTrust REIT pays out 200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ARMOUR Residential REIT pays out -65.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CareTrust REIT has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. ARMOUR Residential REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

CareTrust REIT has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARMOUR Residential REIT has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CareTrust REIT and ARMOUR Residential REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareTrust REIT 27.46% 6.58% 3.35% ARMOUR Residential REIT -62.19% 15.47% 1.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.3% of CareTrust REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of CareTrust REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CareTrust REIT beats ARMOUR Residential REIT on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments. It also invests in other securities backed by residential mortgages for which the payment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by a GSE or government agency. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

