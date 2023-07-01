Compound Market Cap Hits $409.86 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One Compound token can currently be bought for $52.91 or 0.00173627 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $409.86 million and approximately $123.05 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded up 71% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00051282 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00030631 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00012531 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003298 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000260 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,746,392 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,745,788.69767439 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 53.97575442 USD and is down -4.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 358 active market(s) with $190,615,856.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

