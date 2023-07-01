Conflux Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000674 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $614.44 million and $78.04 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Conflux has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,579.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.90 or 0.00346329 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.37 or 0.00946288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00013616 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.99 or 0.00546104 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00068055 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00160356 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,979,320,335 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,979,113,466.6724644 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.19991241 USD and is down -5.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $133,239,025.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

