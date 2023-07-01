Congress Park Capital LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 13,036 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 16.0% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 31.4% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 20,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 343,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 105,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:FRA opened at $12.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average is $11.72. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $12.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.50%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

