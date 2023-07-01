Congress Park Capital LLC Has $229,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Congress Park Capital LLC decreased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,175 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518,888 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,911,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $811,452,000 after purchasing an additional 196,752 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,659,333 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $554,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,124 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $419,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on F shares. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Benchmark raised their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

