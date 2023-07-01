Congress Park Capital LLC Has $775,000 Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Congress Park Capital LLC reduced its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth about $252,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Dover by 2.0% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth about $110,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Dover by 6.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of DOV opened at $147.65 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $160.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.90.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.94. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOV. Barclays reduced their price target on Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dover from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.31.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

