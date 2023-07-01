Congress Park Capital LLC Purchases 60,550 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,550 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC owned about 0.27% of Heron Therapeutics worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $5.62.

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 132.57% and a negative return on equity of 21,127.62%. The firm had revenue of $29.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HRTX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

