Congress Park Capital LLC Sells 1,485 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Congress Park Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 63.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LMT opened at $460.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $456.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.28. The company has a market capitalization of $116.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

