Congress Park Capital LLC Takes Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 343.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 361,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,662,000 after purchasing an additional 280,250 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 0.3 %

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $81.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.51 and its 200 day moving average is $61.64.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.26. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $2,900,182.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,711.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $1,548,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $2,900,182.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,711.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.24.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

