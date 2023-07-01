ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CNOB. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.25.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The company has a market cap of $650.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.12.

ConnectOne Bancorp Increases Dividend

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.13). ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $69.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Insider Activity at ConnectOne Bancorp

In other news, Director Daniel E. Rifkin bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $69,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 194,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,689,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 86,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 67,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 69.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.