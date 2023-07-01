Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,455.09

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2,455.09 and traded as high as C$2,749.00. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$2,704.03, with a volume of 14,907 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,100.00 to C$3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,500.00 to C$2,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,800.00 to C$2,950.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,750.00 to C$3,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,407.32 to C$2,450.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2,870.00.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.56, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2,681.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2,459.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.90.

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

Constellation Software ( TSE:CSU Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$15.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$18.74 by C($3.00). Constellation Software had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of C$2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.52 billion. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Software Inc. will post 80.3528708 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 19th. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.68%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

Featured Stories

