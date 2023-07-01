Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $89.00

Shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $89.00 and traded as high as $168.19. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $167.68, with a volume of 3,872,134 shares traded.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.56.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The exchange traded fund reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.80 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

About Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLY. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

