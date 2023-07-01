Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Short Interest Down 54.6% in June

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, a decrease of 54.6% from the May 31st total of 253,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,687,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Context Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,720 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics by 81.6% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 317,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 142,762 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright cut Context Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.
Context Therapeutics Trading Up 15.1 %
Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.21). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Context Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Context Therapeutics Company Profile
Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors in the United States. It develops CLDN6xCD3 bsAb, an anti-CD3 x anti-Claudin 6 antigen bispecific monoclonal antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6.
