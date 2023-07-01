Contrasting Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) & HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF)

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) and HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF – Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Arhaus and HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arhaus 12.02% 86.28% 17.33% HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.3% of Arhaus shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Arhaus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arhaus 0 1 6 0 2.86 HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Arhaus and HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Arhaus currently has a consensus target price of $13.44, suggesting a potential upside of 28.84%. Given Arhaus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Arhaus is more favorable than HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arhaus and HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arhaus $1.29 billion 1.13 $136.63 million $1.10 9.48 HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Arhaus has higher revenue and earnings than HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA.

Summary

Arhaus beats HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc. operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits. In addition, it offers lighting products, including various distinct and artistic lighting fixtures comprising chandeliers, pendants, table and floor lamps, and sconces; textile products, such as handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws; and décor products, including various wall art to mirrors, vases to candles, and other decorative accessories. The company distributes its products through an omni-channel model comprising showrooms, e-commerce platform, print and digital media, and in-home designer services. Arhaus, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Boston Heights, Ohio.

About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants. The company also provides a range of construction materials and tools stocked and supply services, as well as professional advice for various product ranges and lines of trade, including shell construction and roofing; interior fittings and facades; and civil engineering, and garden and landscape construction materials for construction, conversion, or refurbishment projects. In addition, it develops and rents retail real estate properties. It also operates HORNBACH online stores. The company was founded in 1877 and is based in Bornheim, Germany.

