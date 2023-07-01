Copa (NYSE:CPA) & John Menzies (OTCMKTS:MZTLF) Head to Head Survey

John Menzies (OTCMKTS:MZTLF – Free Report) and Copa (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.0% of Copa shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for John Menzies and Copa, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score John Menzies 0 0 0 0 N/A Copa 0 0 6 1 3.14

Profitability

Copa has a consensus target price of $123.11, suggesting a potential upside of 11.35%. Given Copa’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Copa is more favorable than John Menzies.

This table compares John Menzies and Copa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets John Menzies N/A N/A N/A Copa 13.80% 32.04% 9.98%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares John Menzies and Copa’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio John Menzies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Copa $2.97 billion 1.47 $348.05 million $11.24 9.84

Copa has higher revenue and earnings than John Menzies.

Summary

Copa beats John Menzies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About John Menzies

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; and ground services, including passenger check-in, customer relations, VIP meet and greet, executive lounges, ramp handling, baggage sorting, loading and tracing, de-icing services, cabin cleaning and presentation, asset maintenance, and aircraft washing services, as well as cargo forwarding services. The company was founded in 1833 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft. The company was founded in 1947 and is based in Panama City, Panama.

