Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation lessened its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Copart were worth $8,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,909,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,097,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063,518 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Copart by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,519,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525,968 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,215,000 after buying an additional 4,378,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,098,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,041,000 after buying an additional 4,224,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth $256,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $58,786,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,773,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,995,216.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $58,786,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,773,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,995,216.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 933,100 shares of company stock valued at $82,877,409. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $91.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.95. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

