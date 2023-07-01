CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) Shares Up 2.8%

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (ETR:CCAP – Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as €0.43 ($0.47) and last traded at €0.41 ($0.44). 12,873 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €0.40 ($0.43).

CORESTATE Capital Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,344.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is €0.51.

About CORESTATE Capital

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

