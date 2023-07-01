Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). 31,881,653 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 31,870,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

The company has a market cap of £6.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.23.

Coro Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in South East Asia. Its asset portfolio is situated in the west Natuna basin, offshore Indonesia. Coro Energy plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

