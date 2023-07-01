Cosmos (ATOM) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 1st. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.26 billion and $91.59 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.41 or 0.00030797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00042590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013684 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

