County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) Short Interest Up 180.0% in June

County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the May 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

County Line Energy Stock Performance

CYLC remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. 39,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,615. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. County Line Energy has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.

County Line Energy Company Profile

County Line Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on various oil and gas projects located in Hayter region in the east central Alberta area. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

