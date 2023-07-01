County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) Short Interest Up 180.0% in June

County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the May 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
County Line Energy Stock Performance
CYLC remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. 39,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,615. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. County Line Energy has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.
County Line Energy Company Profile
