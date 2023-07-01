Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decrease of 62.9% from the May 31st total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coya Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Coya Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 11.09% of the company’s stock.
COYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Coya Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.
