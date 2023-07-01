CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) Short Interest Update

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,700 shares, a decrease of 71.3% from the May 31st total of 622,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

CP ALL Public Stock Performance

CP ALL Public stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.73. 964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07. CP ALL Public has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $1.76.

Get CP ALL Public alerts:

About CP ALL Public

(Free Report)

See Also

CP ALL Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises convenience stores under the 7-Eleven name to other retailers primarily in Thailand. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, and Management of Rental Spaces in Shopping Centers. The Wholesale Business segment engages in import, export, and distribution of frozen and chilled food with delivery services and focuses on selling consumer products, including fresh food, dry food, and consumer products under Makro brand.

Receive News & Ratings for CP ALL Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CP ALL Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.