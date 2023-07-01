Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,900 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the May 31st total of 219,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 263,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DHY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 949,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,590. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $2.07.

Get Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.