Credito Emiliano (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Credito Emiliano (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Credito Emiliano Stock Performance
Credito Emiliano stock opened at C$7.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.68. Credito Emiliano has a 52 week low of C$3.80 and a 52 week high of C$7.97.
About Credito Emiliano
