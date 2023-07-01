Credito Emiliano (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2023

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Credito Emiliano (OTCMKTS:CDEFFFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Credito Emiliano Stock Performance

Credito Emiliano stock opened at C$7.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.68. Credito Emiliano has a 52 week low of C$3.80 and a 52 week high of C$7.97.

About Credito Emiliano

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. It operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Trading, ALM Treasury, and Corporate Centre and Other segments. The company's deposit products include current and savings accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, bonds, and subordinated debts; and loan portfolio comprises mortgages, credit cards, personal loans, and salary-backed loans.

