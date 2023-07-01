Critical Survey: Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) versus Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF)

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report) and Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.5% of Joint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of Medical Facilities shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Joint shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Joint and Medical Facilities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Joint $101.91 million 1.94 $1.18 million $0.24 56.25 Medical Facilities N/A N/A N/A $0.94 6.05

Profitability

Joint has higher revenue and earnings than Medical Facilities. Medical Facilities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Joint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Joint and Medical Facilities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Joint 3.41% 11.38% 4.04% Medical Facilities N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Joint and Medical Facilities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Joint 0 1 2 0 2.67 Medical Facilities 0 0 0 0 N/A

Joint presently has a consensus target price of $25.67, indicating a potential upside of 90.12%. Medical Facilities has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.68%. Given Joint’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Joint is more favorable than Medical Facilities.

Summary

Joint beats Medical Facilities on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. Its specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

