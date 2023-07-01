Cronos Reaches Market Cap of $1.44 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Cronos token can currently be bought for $0.0570 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cronos has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $8.29 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00042324 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00031126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00013709 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000165 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

