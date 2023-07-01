CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC cut its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $6,471,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 261.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD opened at $146.87 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $205.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.88.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 381,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,376,368.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $8,578,420.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at $161,567,016.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 381,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,376,368.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,479 shares of company stock worth $13,775,178. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

