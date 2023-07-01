CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut shares of CTI BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities cut shares of CTI BioPharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTI BioPharma has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

CTI BioPharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTIC opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. CTI BioPharma has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $9.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $24.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 million. Equities analysts predict that CTI BioPharma will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 3.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an an oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.