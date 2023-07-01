CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) versus Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Head-To-Head Comparison

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) and CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ryman Hospitality Properties and CTO Realty Growth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryman Hospitality Properties 0 0 4 0 3.00 CTO Realty Growth 0 1 4 0 2.80

Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus target price of $107.40, suggesting a potential upside of 15.60%. CTO Realty Growth has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.44%. Given CTO Realty Growth’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CTO Realty Growth is more favorable than Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryman Hospitality Properties 10.75% 338.09% 5.41% CTO Realty Growth -3.38% -0.65% -0.34%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and CTO Realty Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Ryman Hospitality Properties has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTO Realty Growth has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ryman Hospitality Properties pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. CTO Realty Growth pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Ryman Hospitality Properties pays out 106.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CTO Realty Growth pays out -447.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ryman Hospitality Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CTO Realty Growth is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.2% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of CTO Realty Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of CTO Realty Growth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and CTO Realty Growth’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryman Hospitality Properties $1.81 billion 3.07 $128.99 million $3.75 24.78 CTO Realty Growth $82.32 million 4.73 $3.16 million ($0.34) -50.41

Ryman Hospitality Properties has higher revenue and earnings than CTO Realty Growth. CTO Realty Growth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryman Hospitality Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ryman Hospitality Properties beats CTO Realty Growth on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties



Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and leading entertainment experiences. RHP's core holdings, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, are five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. Our Hospitality segment is comprised of these convention center resorts operating under the Gaylord Hotels brand, along with two adjacent ancillary hotels, which are managed by Marriott International and represent a combined total of 10,412 rooms and more than 2.8 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. RHP also owns a 70% controlling ownership interest in Opry Entertainment Group (OEG), which is composed of entities owning a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium, WSM 650 AM, Ole Red and Circle, a country lifestyle media network RHP owns in a joint venture with Gray Television, Nashville-area attractions, and Block 21, a mixed-use entertainment, lodging, office and retail complex, including the W Austin Hotel and the ACL Live at Moody Theater, located in downtown Austin, Texas. RHP operates OEG as its Entertainment segment, in a taxable REIT subsidiary, and its results are consolidated in the Company's financial results.

About CTO Realty Growth



CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

