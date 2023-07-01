Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 64.5% from the May 31st total of 21,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Culp by 23.8% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 72,775 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Culp by 23.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 52,982 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Culp by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 36,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Culp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 18,064 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Culp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NYSE:CULP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.97. 2,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,401. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12. Culp has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $5.70.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.04 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Culp will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

