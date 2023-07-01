Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Short Interest Update

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a growth of 105.3% from the May 31st total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Performance

CTOS traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $6.74. The company had a trading volume of 211,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,480. Custom Truck One Source has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.71.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Custom Truck One Source had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $452.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Custom Truck One Source

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Custom Truck One Source

In other Custom Truck One Source news, Director Marshall Heinberg purchased 19,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $126,403.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 204,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,055.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTOS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,337,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,002,000 after acquiring an additional 412,937 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 22.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,811,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after purchasing an additional 337,429 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 440,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 251,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,079,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,957,000 after purchasing an additional 227,846 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 22.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 189,316 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTOS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in North America. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services.

